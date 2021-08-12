Fox C-6 superintendent hopes students will wear masks, but they still have a choice

ST. LOUIS – Fox C-6 will start school on August 25 and the district is recommending all students and staff wear masks when they return, but that allows each family and staff member the ability to choose to wear a mask or not.

Fox C-6’s superintendent Dr. Paul Fregeau explained why he has not implemented a mask mandate in the district out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

Fregeau said he would like to see people wear masks, but he is still giving them the personal choice to do so or not.

Federal, state, and local health officials along with 450 local pediatricians said they would like to see school districts adopt a mask mandate.

“That guidance changes periodically and we will continue to monitor CDC and Jefferson County Health Department if they change things,” Fregeau said.

He also said that during summer school there were two COVID incidents.

“Very low incidents rate, and so that made us feel pretty comfortable with the recommendation,” he said.

Fox C-6 is going to spread the students out in the classrooms as much as possible. They will also have seating charts, especially at the elementary level, and move students in pods so that they are always together. Fregeau said this will make contact tracing easier.

Some families in the district are still choosing to learn online.

Sports and activities are still going on in the district. Outdoor sports have more flexibility whereas the district recommends volleyball players and coaches wear masks at practices and games.

Fregeau said any guests who come to a Fox C-6 school will have to scan a QR code at the doors which will lead them to a site where the guest will fill out a form indicating that they are negative for any COVID symptoms. If a guest does not have that technology Fregeau said the guest will fill out a paper form.