ST. LOUIS – “Welcome to Flatch” is the new “docu-comedy” set in the fictional town of Flatch.

It follows a documentary crew exploring the lives of residents in small-town America. Described as “quirky” and “unfiltered”, the “mockumentary” is adapted from a British series.

FOX2’s Dan Gray talked to series star, Seann William Scott (who plays Father Joe Binghoffer) to learn more about this new show.