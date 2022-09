ST. LOUIS – In 1986, a St. Louis construction worker started to put down his hammer and picked up a spoon.

He nailed it making some of the best bbq sauce in St. Louis. Freddie Lee and his better half Deborah joined us again to share how this famous sauce can be used for various dishes and how the business is being recognized with a prestigious award.

For more information about Freddie Lee’s Gourmet Sauces please visit.