Free fries from Imo’s on National French Fry Day

AM Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Whether you like them with ketchup or mayonnaise, waffle, wedges, or crinkled – today is the day to cheat and indulge in a heaping pile of french fries.

Tuesday is National French Fry Day and Imo’s is celebrating! They are offering up free fries all day long with a purchase.

Imo’s community ambassador Kelly Imo has the details on this delicious deal from the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

The thick-cut french fries have a teeny bit of skin on them and they can withstand any amount of condiment dunks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News