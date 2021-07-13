Free fries from Imo’s on National French Fry Day

ST. LOUIS – Whether you like them with ketchup or mayonnaise, waffle, wedges, or crinkled – today is the day to cheat and indulge in a heaping pile of french fries.

Tuesday is National French Fry Day and Imo’s is celebrating! They are offering up free fries all day long with a purchase.

Imo’s community ambassador Kelly Imo has the details on this delicious deal from the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

The thick-cut french fries have a teeny bit of skin on them and they can withstand any amount of condiment dunks.