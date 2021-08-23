Free Nest thermostats from Ameren will save customers on cooling costs

ST. LOUIS – This week will be a hot one and right now we are about to enter a heat advisory. When those temperatures go up, we turn the air way down. As a result, the bill goes up.

Shelly Harmon is the manager of residential energy efficiency programs at Ameren Missouri, and she explained some ways for customers to cut down on those energy costs from out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

Harmon said Ameren partnered with Google in order to offer customers a free Nest thermostat. They normally retail for $129.

These thermostats will save customers up to 15 percent on their cooling costs.

