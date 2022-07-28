ST. LOUIS – Freedom Fest will have a side of major fun with free school supplies for students.

Gospel Hip-hop artist Gully Mark helps FOX 2 debut their renovated studio with this Band in a Box. The event will have a petting zoo, free food, games, school giveaways, laptops, and music. This is part of the Omega Generation Outreach STL, which works to improve lives in the St. Louis community. Florissant Mayor Timothy Lowery, the Florissant Valley Fire Protection District, and the Florissant Police Department are supporting this event.

Freedom Fest ’22

Sunday, August 7

1 – 4 p.m. CDT

Knights of Columbus Duschesne Park

5 Brower Ln.

Florissant, MO 63031

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/freedom-fest-22-kickoff-party-tickets-386559117727