ST. LOUIS – Six Flags is winding down its summer season and looking towards the fall.

That means preparing for one of the biggest events of the year — Fright Fest.

The park is looking for ghouls and goblins to spook the visitors, but not everyone can get the job. You have to prove you have enough monster inside you to get the job done.

Elizabeth Gotway was here to tell us about the search for this year’s freaks.

