ST. LOUIS – School will be interactive and potentially lucrative at Frizz Fest University. Frizz Fest celebrates natural hair and black women every summer. There are hair demonstrations, music, and food.

However, there are also many vendors. New vendors can learn what it takes to stand out at Frizz Fest University. Class comes with dance performances, poetry, and talks by Frizz Fest vendor veterans.

Frizz Fest U

Sunday, March 5

Noon – 4:00 p.m. CST

Washington University

Danforth University Center

Tisch Commons

6475 Forsyth Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63105

https://bit.ly/3xZ5cLa