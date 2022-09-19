ST. LOUIS – You can fuel up for a great future at the Executive Breakfast Series in October 2022.
The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has regular breakfast meetings at the Missouri Athletic Club. We got a taste from the menu and a preview of the next breakfast.
Executive Breakfast Series
Tuesday, October 11
And every second Tuesday of the month
7 – 8:30 a.m. CDT
Missouri Athletic Club
405 Washington Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63102
https://business.hccstl.com/events/details/executive-breakfast-how-to-leverage-enterprise-agility-for-competitive-advantage-2966?calendarMonth=2022-10-01