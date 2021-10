ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The family of a fallen officer is thanking police and the community for their support. Officer Tyler Timmins, 36, died after being shot at a Pontoon Beach gas station Tuesday. They are asking for privacy during this time of mourning.

Timmins approached a suspect in a stolen car when the man started shooting. He later died from his injuries. The suspect, Scott Hyden, 31, of Highland, Illinois, was arrested at the scene.