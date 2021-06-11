Furry friend joins the FOX 2 morning crew ahead of Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

ST. LOUIS – The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is back this weekend on FOX 2, and for the first time in 100 years the competition will not be at Madison Square Garden.

The competition airs on FOX 2 Saturday at 4 p.m. with the Masters Agility Championship. On Sunday best of groups and best in show dogs will compete for the title from Westminster Kennel Club in Tarrytown, New York.

The competition begins at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

So grab your four-legged furry friend and watch these animals in their prime.