ST. LOUIS – The Future is Femme will celebrate Women’s History Month, feminism, ballroom culture, and activism.

Tracy (T-Spirit) Stanton is a St. Louis based international poet and community organizer. She will perform at Washington University Tisch Commons.

Keekee GZ 007, Mother of the House of GZ, will be a commentator along with Ballroom icon, actor, and producer Jack Gucci.

Maven Logik Lee is an event organizer with The Shades Project and will host. The Shades Project celebrates women and those in the LGBTQ community by holding safe spaces for artistic expression.

The Future is Femme

Saturday, March 4

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. CST

Washington University

Danforth University Center

Tisch Commons

6475 Forsyth Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63105

https://bit.ly/3miFnmy