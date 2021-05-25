Games and BBQ event raises money for Maryland Heights Chamber of Commerce

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Now that many COVID restrictions have been lifted, it’s time to get back out into the community and have some fun with the family.

The City of Maryland Heights is doing that on Friday, June 4 at their Fun & Games + Barbeque event.

Maryland Heights Chamber of Commerce marketing coordinator Lisa Schneider has the details.

This event will be used as a fundraiser for the Maryland Heights Chamber of Commerce and the money raised will go to their day-to-day operations. MHCC is a non-profit organization and fundraising is how they keep their doors open.

The event is on June 4 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Centene Community Center Music Park.

Click here for tickets.