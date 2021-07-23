Gateway Arch Riverboats host a Disney ‘Jungle Cruise’ in honor of the new movie

ST. LOUIS – Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” will be in theatres and on Disney+ with premiere access on July 30, but until then you can experience a jungle cruise right here in St. Louis.

Robert Hopkins with the Gateway Arch Riverboats explained how.

He said there are some events coming up on Sunday, July 25 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. There will also be a special “jungle Cruise” tour guide, some special treats, and concessions with a “Jungle Cruise” theme to them along with some giveaways.

To attend, send an email to STLRSVP@AlliedGlobalMarketing.com.

Click here to learn more about Gateway Arch Riverboats.

Gatewayarch.com/riverboats