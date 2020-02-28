Gateway to Hope: Removing barriers to affordable healthcare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — When someone is diagnosed with breast cancer the focus turns to life-saving care. That should be priority number one but the truth is that not everyone can afford the proper care.

Monique Levy is the director of development and operations at Gateway to Hope. Their mission is to remove barriers to affordable, timely, and quality healthcare. They empower people with breast cancer to face the disease and focus on healing.

7th Annual "Breast Trivia Night Ever"

Moolah Shrine Center

12545 Fee Fee Road

St. Louis, MO 63146

Friday, April 17, 2020

6 PM to 10 PM

More information: www.gthstl.org