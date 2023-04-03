ST. LOUIS – Gateway to Hope will have their 10th Annual and final ‘Breast Trivia Night Ever’ on Saturday, April 29.

The agency works to fight breast cancer and health disparities brought on by systemic racism and income inequality. Staff and volunteers also offer support and resources. They also monitor the mental health of breast cancer warriors with informal check-ins and referrals for voluntary care. Gateway to Hope will have their final trivia night full of food, fun, and silent auctions.

10th Annual (And Final) Breast Trivia Night Ever

Saturday, April 29

Doors at 6 p.m. CDT

Moolah Shriner’s Oasis Room

12545 Fee Fee Rd.

St. Louis, MO 63146

https://gthstl.org/event/the-10th-annual-breast-trivia-night-ever/