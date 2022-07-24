ST. LOUIS – Mental strength has to be present in order to be in shape physically.

If the mind is not right, the body will not perform the way it’s supposed to. To optimize mental health and strength, you must stay hydrated, eat properly, and use proper form in beneficial workouts.

Generation 3 Fitness’ Arthur Shivers shared his ways to recover after traveling and having a great time with his full body workout.

