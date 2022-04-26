ST. LOUIS – The Gent Designer Showcase will raise funds for the STL Fashion Alliance. Gent Executive Producer Dwight Carter featured the work of two of the many designers at the showcase. He also shared his passion for supporting local designers and fostering a network. The STL Fashion Alliance supported creatives as they help St. Louis reclaim its spot on the fashion map.

Gent Designer Showcase

Thursday, April 28

6 – 10 p.m. CDT

The Majorette

7150 Manchester Ave.

Maplewood, MO 63143

https://www.brainchildnext.com/gentdesignershowcase

https://www.stlfashionalliance.org/