EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – The gentlemen go first at the Real Men Wear Pink Fashion Show, Saturday, October 15 in East St. Louis, Illinois.

The guys will raise money for the American Cancer Society, which offers services to cancer warriors and their families. The ACS leads support groups and offers the local Hope Lodge for families to be close to patients receiving treatment in the St. Louis area.

Real Men Wear Pink Fashion Show

Saturday, October 15

6:00 – 10:00 p.m. CDT

Ainad Shriners Hall

609 St. Louis Ave.

East St. Louis, IL 62201

https://bit.ly/3CQiay4