ST. LOUIS – Volunteer barbers are welcome to help kids look the part for success at Rides N’ School Supplies.

Barber Jeffrey Brock showed off his tools of the trade. Event Vice President Nic Collins explained how looking good can help student performance in the classroom. Barbers will only do haircuts at the event. They ask parents to clean their children’s hair in advance.

Rides N’ School Supplies Charity Car & Bike Show

Saturday, August 6

Noon – 4 p.m. CDT

O’Fallon Park YMCA

4343 W. Florissant

St. Louis, MO 63107

https://ridesnschoolsupplies.org/