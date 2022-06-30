ST. LOUIS – There is nothing like a summer salad.

It’s colorful, fresh, and healthy. However, when you have a salad made with micro-greens, all that gets a boost. In fact, 40x more nutrients than regular veggies. That’s the idea behind Micro Meadows in Wildwood. They grow and sell micro greens, micro green salads, and their dressings.

Owners of Micro Meadows Matt and Christine Loveland spoke about the nutriontional benefits the company’s salads provide.

For more inofrmation, please visit the Micro Meadows website.