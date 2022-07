ST. LOUIS – Wouldn’t it be just the cutest thing to pop open a brew and see a picture of your pup on the can?

Old Bakery Beer Co. and Hope Animal Rescue are giving you a chance to feature your furry friend while helping out another pet. Co-founder of Old Bakery Beer Co. Lauren Pattan and board member Sue Brown, joined us live to tell us how you can get your dog some shine.

For more information on the opportunity, visit the Old Bakery website.