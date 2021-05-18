Get camping gear from a local business as you plan a getaway

ST. LOUIS – Travel agents recommend you book your summer or even fall getaway now.

That’s because many Americans are desperate to get out after a year of lockdowns, social distancing, and staying at home.

Another thing to consider when thinking about your vacation plans is booking a rental car because a massive rental car shortage is being reported. Many people may be traveling to major cities. But for those that prefer camping or hiking, one roadblock many are hitting is finding the equipment.

CEO of Alps Brands out of New Haven, Missouri Dennis Brune says they’ve been making tents, sleeping bags, backpacks, and other outdoor gear for three decades.

