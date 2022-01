ST. LOUIS -St. Louis starts another week with COVID case counts still at extremely high levels. The new data from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is giving little reason to think the omicron surge may let up anytime soon.

There are now a total of 1,418 patients hospitalized for COVID when combining confirmed and suspected cases. That's up 23 from Saturday. The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations is now at 1,360. That is a new record high for the pandemic. 31 percent of COVID-positive patients now hospitalized are fully vaccinated. There are 216 COVID-positive patients in ICUs Monday morning. That is an increase of 12 compared to Saturday. There are also 130 COVID-positive patients on ventilators. That increased by nine since Saturday. 54 pediatric patients 18 or younger are hospitalized with COVID Monday morning. 12 of those children are in ICUs. 17 more COVID deaths were reported Sunday. 19 COVID deaths were reported in task force hospitals on Saturday.