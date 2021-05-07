Get flowers for mom and your garden at Bayer Garden Shops

IMPERIAL, Mo. – One of the most popular gifts for Mother’s Day is flowers.

Bayer Garden Shops are not only giving shoppers plenty of options for flower arrangements for mom, but also for plants to enjoy in the garden this spring.

Assistant manager of the shop Freddie Schmidt said Mother’s Day is the best time annually to start getting vegetables and flowers in the ground. He said that is normally the time that people can bet frost won’t be coming back anytime soon.

If you’re shopping for mom, Schmidt said the roses and lilacs are looking great.

When it comes to shopping ahead of planting a garden, Schmidt said there are plenty of workers at the shop that can help gardeners make the best purchases based on their flower beds.

Bayer Garden Shops are open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily.