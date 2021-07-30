Get free baseball cards from the Topps truck at Ballpark Village

ST. LOUIS – Topps is the official trading card company for the MLB, and Andrew Curtis with the company is going on a nationwide tour.

Curtis started the interview by wishing his St. Louis relative Hannah Jensen a happy birthday!

He then went on to say that he will be down at Ballpark Village Friday and Saturday during the Cardinals vs. Twins series from about 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on both days.

People can visit the Topps Truck and get a free sample pack of baseball cards. In case you get a card that you don’t like, like a Cubs player, there will be a “take-a-card leave-a-card wall” where fans can leave what they don’t like and take what they do like.

Fans can also pretend they’re a baseball card with the Topps photo frame that will be set up outside of the truck.