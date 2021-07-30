Get free baseball cards from the Topps truck at Ballpark Village

AM Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Topps is the official trading card company for the MLB, and Andrew Curtis with the company is going on a nationwide tour.

Curtis started the interview by wishing his St. Louis relative Hannah Jensen a happy birthday!

He then went on to say that he will be down at Ballpark Village Friday and Saturday during the Cardinals vs. Twins series from about 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on both days.

People can visit the Topps Truck and get a free sample pack of baseball cards. In case you get a card that you don’t like, like a Cubs player, there will be a “take-a-card leave-a-card wall” where fans can leave what they don’t like and take what they do like.

Fans can also pretend they’re a baseball card with the Topps photo frame that will be set up outside of the truck.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News