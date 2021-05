HILLSBORO, Mo. – Kress Farm Garden Preserve is a non-profit farm that allows people to volunteer and become a part of the growing process.

Kress Farm in Hillsboro, Missouri is open seven days a week from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

People can also buy native plants. Kress Farm Board Member Van Barnes explains that people can also work alongside master gardeners and bring that knowledge back to their own garden.

