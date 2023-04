ST. LOUIS – Arthur Shivers from G3 Fitness joined us once again on Sunday morning.

Nonstop crunches won’t result in the six-pack that you want. That starts with a proper diet. Shivers demonstrated how to keep a tight core with several exercises.

From squats and lunges to leg raises, remember to work on each side of your body separately.

For more information, please visit Generation3Fitness.com or call 314-643-6331.