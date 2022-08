ST. LOUIS – A woman sells her story of plant-based perseverance in a cup from Long Meadow Coffee.

Jaime Herman is determined to bring treats and drinks for fans. This is despite two cafe campers being wrecked in about a year. She will still be waiting for you this year, in south St. Louis.

Long Meadow Coffee Co.

Tower Grove Farmers Market

Saturdays

8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CDT

Tower Grove Park

4257 Northeast Dr.

St. Louis, MO 63110

https://www.lookingmeadowcoffeeco.com/