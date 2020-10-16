Get ready for science thrills at the Science Centers annual Science Spooktacular

ST. LOUIS – The Science Spooktacular will still go on at the Saint Louis Science Center, with changes because of the pandemic.

Educator Matt Gandolfo showed us the “puking pumpkin” demonstration. He also talks about all the spooky ways families can celebrate the Halloween season while learning about science.

He also explained the ways the museum will work to prevent coronavirus spread at the event. Fore more information visit SLSC.org

Science Spooktacular |October 24 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. |October 25 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.