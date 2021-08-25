Get some new artwork while supporting area pet owners with HIV

ST. LOUIS – Are you looking to spruce up your home with some great artwork all while helping out a great cause? Then the Art of Paws event is for you.

Vivent Health’s director of development James Lesch explained how the event benefits the group PAWS (Pets Are Wonderful Support) out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

PAWS makes sure St. Louis residents with HIV can keep their pets. Many living with HIV have to surrender their pets due to financial reasons, but PAWS supplies food, veterinary care, and medicine for pets in need. PAWS currently serves 100 local pet owners living with HIV/AIDS.

Art of Paws has people bid on artwork and the money then goes to PAWS. The event is hoping to raise $35,000.

