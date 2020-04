Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - This April there are no marathons, half-marathons or bike rides. The pandemic has put a damper on all of those activities until now.

Matt Helbig, president and founder of Big River Running joined Fox 2 via skype to discuss the Gateway Resilience Run.

The Gateway Resilience Run is an event where you pick the time and place and virtually report in and do all three runs or even all three bike rides.

For more information visit: www.gateawayresiliencerun.com