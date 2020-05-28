Get virtually connected with SLUCare medical provider without smartphones or home internet

ST. LOUIS – SLU Care is starting up its Neighborhood Virtual Visit June 1 which is designed to connect those without smartphones or home internet to SLUCare medical providers from participating area churches.

Dr. Daniel Blash from SLU Care joined Fox 2 to discuss how they are teaming up with four St. Louis area churches to give people access to health care. For more information call 314-977-5463 or click here:

List of Participating Churches:

Fresh Anointing

1323 Sullivan Ave. | St. Louis, MO 63107

Lively Stone Church of God

4015 St. Louis Ave. | St. Louis, MO 63107

St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church

4301 St. Ferdinand Ave. | St. Louis, MO 63113

New Destiny Worship Center

6570 Manchester Ave. | St. Louis, MO 63139