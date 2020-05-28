Breaking News
IL: 5,083 deaths/ 114,306 cases; MO: 696 deaths/ 12,492 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Get virtually connected with SLUCare medical provider without smartphones or home internet

AM Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – SLU Care is starting up its Neighborhood Virtual Visit June 1 which is designed to connect those without smartphones or home internet to SLUCare medical providers from participating area churches. 

Dr. Daniel Blash from SLU Care joined Fox 2 to discuss how they are teaming up with four St. Louis area churches to give people access to health care. For more information call 314-977-5463 or click here:

List of Participating Churches:

Fresh Anointing
1323 Sullivan Ave. | St. Louis, MO 63107

Lively Stone Church of God
4015 St. Louis Ave. | St. Louis, MO 63107

St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church
4301 St. Ferdinand Ave. | St. Louis, MO 63113

New Destiny Worship Center
6570 Manchester Ave. | St. Louis, MO 63139

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News