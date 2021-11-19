Get your dog’s picture taken with Santa at Union Station

ST. LOUIS – We are getting into the Christmas spirit and your furry friends can get in on it too. Purina is working with jolly ol’ St. Nick to make it all happen.

The puppy pics are happening at St. Louis Union Station’s Joy tent on the Purina Performance Plaza from the south parking lot.

They are happening this weekend for $10 per ticket. Each ticket grants visitors access to the Joy tent to meet Santa, get their photo with access to a digital download and dog treats courtesy of Purina.

Click here for more information.

Friday, November 19, 5 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 20, 2 to 7 p.m.

Sunday, November 21, 2 to 7 p.m.