Get your gifts wrapped at City Foundry STL while supporting breast cancer

ST. LOUIS – Getting things ready for the holidays can be stressful enough, but imagine trying to do it while battling breast or other gynecological cancers? The Pink Ribbon Girls is a local organization providing meals, housecleaning, transportation, and peer support free of charge to women in need. Here to talk about it this morning is Cory Smallwood. She is the regional director of the Pink Ribbon Girls. She explained how they can make anyone’s holiday brighter by wrapping all their gifts. The Pink Ribbon Girls will be at the City Foundry STL on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.