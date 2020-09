ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Boys and Girls Clubs of St. Louis will have their annual Gala Under the Stars. The pandemic forced the agency to change its annual fundraising gala. This year, they will have it in the Upper Muny Parking Lot.

Clubs President Dr. Flint Fowler tells us how the group will tailgate for the kids they help in the community. The event is on October 29th. Get your tickets at BGCSTL.org.