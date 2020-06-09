Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 819 deaths/ 14,734 cases IL: 5,924 deaths/ 128,415 cases.
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Getting back on schedule for heading back to work mid pandemic

AM Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS- As our society begins the transition of opening up that means some may have to actually go into the office or place of business.

While your sleep routine was adjusted during quarantine and working from home you may have to adjust again when getting back to your normal schedule.

Dr. Joseph Ojile, Medical Director of the Clayton Sleep Institute joined Fox 2 via Skype to discuss how people should plan ahead and move their sleep schedule up or back in 15-minute increments.

For more information click here

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News