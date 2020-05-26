Getting ready for luxury Ballpark Village living in downtown St. Louis

Breaking News
ST. LOUIS -Looking for a new place to socially distance? .. but still get all the breathtaking views of the Arch, Busch Stadium, and the Mississippi River?

One Cardinal Way is giving hard hat tours of their one and two-bedroom and penthouse apartment homes. Marnie Sauls the executive director of residential management for Cordish Living joined Fox 2 to discuss how are good the views are and when potential renters can take tours.

For more information visit: www.onecardinalway.com | Tours starting Tuesday, May 26 at 10 a.m. |

