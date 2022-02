ST. LOUIS – For the most part, people are good and they like to help others. They also like it when it’s easy to do it. Gift-A-Meal does just that. It helps you feed those in need one photo at a time. You take a photo of your food at a participating restaurant, upload it to the app, and then a meal gets donated to those in need. This idea was born on a St. Louis college campus in 2015 by the founder and CEO of Gift-A-Meal Andrew Glantz.

