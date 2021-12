ST. LOUIS - Travelers can now take Spirit Airlines from St. Louis Lambert International Airport to Cancun, Mexico.

The flights began Wednesday. They will depart daily at 6:30 a.m. from concourse C. Spirit will also have a daily return flight from Cancun. That flight is scheduled to arrive in St. Louis at 2:03 p.m. Cancun is known for its beaches, resorts, and nightlife.