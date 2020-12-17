Gift idea: The Antiquarian Sticker Book

AM Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Artist and designer Tae Won Yu shares his love of beautiful art  in The Antiquarian Sticker Book,  a beautiful collection of thousands of  stickers for the modern-day crafter, scrapbooker, and art lover.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News