Gifts for the techy mom in your life

AM Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Mother’s Day is around the corner and there are some great tech gifts for your mom.

Some of the items will give your mom a break and do some chores for her, or give her an excuse to relax and use the gift you got her.

Scott Schaffer with Blade Technologies has the full list.

The Tertill Weeding Robot

Lighted mirror with built-in Bluetooth speaker

  • Vanity mirror with LED lighting, touch screen, Bluetooth speaker
  • Connect smartphone to your “smart mirror” and stream music as you get ready
  • MSPR- $40 https://amzn.to/3ez7ma1

Wireless charging station

  • Stations exist for Apple or Android devices
  • Stations that can recharge phone, earbuds, and watch
  • MSRP- $30 https://amzn.to/3tYWM2r

Bluetooth Tracking Devices

  • Tile tracker tags
    • supports iOS and Android
    • $25/each or $70/four-pack
  • Apple AirTags
    • just released so may be hard to find
    • Uses “Find My” app on iOS for better precision
    • $29/each or $99/four-pack
  • Samsung Galaxy SmartTag
    • Good choice if you are an Android user because works with SmartThings app
    • Physically larger than the other tags
    • $30/each or $85/four-pack

Fire Tablet

  • Great gift for the mother who is a reader
  • Various sizes and price points
  • Fire HD 10 tablet is $149 gives you the best bang for the buck
  • Limited app choice because you can only download from Amazon’s app store

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News