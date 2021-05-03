Gifts for the techy mom in your life

ST. LOUIS – Mother’s Day is around the corner and there are some great tech gifts for your mom.

Some of the items will give your mom a break and do some chores for her, or give her an excuse to relax and use the gift you got her.

Scott Schaffer with Blade Technologies has the full list.

The Tertill Weeding Robot

Turn the robot loose in your garden to do the weeding

Kit contains plant guards and row guards to assure that your plants won’t be harmed

MSPR- $350 https://tertill.com/collections/tertill

Lighted mirror with built-in Bluetooth speaker

Vanity mirror with LED lighting, touch screen, Bluetooth speaker

Connect smartphone to your “smart mirror” and stream music as you get ready

MSPR- $40 https://amzn.to/3ez7ma1

Wireless charging station

Stations exist for Apple or Android devices

Stations that can recharge phone, earbuds, and watch

MSRP- $30 https://amzn.to/3tYWM2r

Bluetooth Tracking Devices

Tile tracker tags supports iOS and Android $25/each or $70/four-pack

Apple AirTags just released so may be hard to find Uses “Find My” app on iOS for better precision $29/each or $99/four-pack

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Good choice if you are an Android user because works with SmartThings app Physically larger than the other tags $30/each or $85/four-pack



Fire Tablet

Great gift for the mother who is a reader

Various sizes and price points

Fire HD 10 tablet is $149 gives you the best bang for the buck

Limited app choice because you can only download from Amazon’s app store