Gifts for the techy mom in your life

ST. LOUIS – Mother’s Day is around the corner and there are some great tech gifts for your mom.
Some of the items will give your mom a break and do some chores for her, or give her an excuse to relax and use the gift you got her.
Scott Schaffer with Blade Technologies has the full list.
The Tertill Weeding Robot
- Turn the robot loose in your garden to do the weeding
- Kit contains plant guards and row guards to assure that your plants won’t be harmed
- MSPR- $350 https://tertill.com/collections/tertill
Lighted mirror with built-in Bluetooth speaker
- Vanity mirror with LED lighting, touch screen, Bluetooth speaker
- Connect smartphone to your “smart mirror” and stream music as you get ready
- MSPR- $40 https://amzn.to/3ez7ma1
Wireless charging station
- Stations exist for Apple or Android devices
- Stations that can recharge phone, earbuds, and watch
- MSRP- $30 https://amzn.to/3tYWM2r
Bluetooth Tracking Devices
- Tile tracker tags
- supports iOS and Android
- $25/each or $70/four-pack
- Apple AirTags
- just released so may be hard to find
- Uses “Find My” app on iOS for better precision
- $29/each or $99/four-pack
- Samsung Galaxy SmartTag
- Good choice if you are an Android user because works with SmartThings app
- Physically larger than the other tags
- $30/each or $85/four-pack
Fire Tablet
- Great gift for the mother who is a reader
- Various sizes and price points
- Fire HD 10 tablet is $149 gives you the best bang for the buck
- Limited app choice because you can only download from Amazon’s app store