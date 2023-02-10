ST. LOUIS — The Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri advance a critical culinary philosophy in their event called Dessert First. The fundraiser will feature local chefs making treats inspired by the organization’s cookies. Funds raised support Girl Scout scholarships and initiatives.



Dessert First

Benefits Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri

Thursday, February 23

6 – 9 p.m. CST

Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta

212 N. Kingshighway

St. Louis, MO 63108

