ST. LOUIS — The Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri advance a critical culinary philosophy in their event called Dessert First. The fundraiser will feature local chefs making treats inspired by the organization’s cookies. Funds raised support Girl Scout scholarships and initiatives.
Dessert First
Benefits Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri
Thursday, February 23
6 – 9 p.m. CST
Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta
212 N. Kingshighway
St. Louis, MO 63108
