‘Give Kids A Smile’ still provides free dentistry in the time of COVID-19

ST. LOUIS – Many families are facing financial hardship, and due to the pandemic there might be an even great need for the Give Kids A Smile program.

GKAS brings dental professionals, volunteers, and organizations together to deliver free, quality dental services, and oral health education to children.

Dr. Jeff Dalin from Dalin Dental Associates explained how they are currently lining up dentist volunteers that are willing to bring “Give Kids A Smile” kids to their offices to deliver full-service dental care there.

To make an appointment call 636-397-6453 or visit: www.gkas.org

