ST. LOUIS – People who care about our neighbors who don’t have homes ask holiday shoppers to think about buying things to give to local shelters.

Organizations like Winter Outreach St. Louis and AmeriCorps St. Louis need new tents, blankets, underwear, pants, socks, and other items to keep unhoused people safe in extreme temperatures and as they move toward permanent housing. They will also accept donations of money, so they can buy supplies.



You can find immediate-needs wish lists at:

Americorps STL: https://www.americorps-stl.org/donate

Tent Mission STL: https://bit.ly/3HRTIPs

Winter Outreach St. Louis: https://bit.ly/3HRTS9w