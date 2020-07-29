ST. LOUIS – Tiphanie Shy, of Shimmer by Shy, explains how to give an at-home facial when you aren’t comfortable going to the salon during the pandemic.

Shy offered these tips for the “Best At-Home Facial Possible”. She also has tips to support local businesses:

Facials are one of the most relaxing & luxurious things that you can do for yourself. Right now, many of us need to take care of ourselves and destress more than ever, but it still may not possible to book an appointment with your favorite esthetician for a professional facial. Luckily, it`s still possible to give yourself a spa-quality facial at home.

•To call something an at-home facial in my mind means I`m going to do something deeper than my daily routine.

•I do this once a week

1. Create a relaxing atmosphere.

•••If you can’t actually go to the spa, you can bring the spa to you by creating some relaxing ambience at home. This may seem like a small step, but erasing as much stress as possible to unwind will make your facial that much better.

Be sure to light a few of your favorite candles and put on a relaxing playlist of your choice.

2. Cleanse your skin well.

•••Before you do anything to your face, you need to start with a clean canvas. Any makeup or product left on your skin will result in a less effective facial. To make sure your skin is as clean as possible before you start the facial process, give double cleansing a try.

Cleanse with an oil-based cleanser first, & then the second cleanse should be more of a de-greasing kind of cleanser. The oil-based cleanser will remove makeup, products, and sebum, while a water-based cleanser will clear your skin of any grime like dirt or sweat, leaving you with squeaky-clean skin ready for next steps.

3. Steam your skin.

•••If you’re a facial enthusiast, you know that most facials will include some kind of steaming process. Steaming your face helps open up your pores and soften the top layer of your skin to prime it for exfoliation. If you want to steam your face at home, take extra care not to over-steam your skin, as this can lead to dryness. There are several ways that you can (safely!) steam your face. You can hover your face over a bowl of hot water and cover your head with a towel to trap the steam in, soak a towel in hot water and put it over your face, (making sure the water isn’t hot enough to burn you) or use a facial steamer.

4. Exfoliate to smooth and brighten.

•••Any good at-home facial (or facial in general, for that matter) involves exfoliation to slough off dead skin cells and reveal radiant skin. The safest way is to use a chemical exfoliator instead of a physical exfoliator (like a scrub). Scrubs “leave little micro-tears on the face. Micro-tears are little tiny scratches,” which can get irritated and lead to breakouts.

Exfoliating with a peel, however, creates a perfect canvas for the rest of your at-home facial. Exfoliation helps open your pores and smooth your skin’s texture.

5. Massage in a mask.

•••A facial wouldn`t feel right without some kind of face mask. You can pick whatever mask you want to use based on your skin`s needs, look for a mask with detoxifying ingredients that will help clean out your pores since your pores will be open after exfoliating (think a clay mask or a charcoal mask).

Leave the mask on for 15 to 20 minutes. If possible (and these days I think it`s really possible) sit in the bathtub or warm shower and just kind of let that mask steam super gently on your face.

6. Moisturize skin.

•••One of the biggest keys to achieving a radiant glow is well-moisturized skin. Once you remove the mask, lock in the hydration with your favorite serum or moisturizer.

To take your moisturizing to the next level, you can use a facial massage tool like a jade roller or gua sha to help de-puff your face, among other benefits like rejuvenation, collagen promotion, and cell turnover. Facial massage is actually very healthy for your facial muscle. It’s like a gym for your skin.

7. Skip the extractions.

•••Of course, extractions can be one of the most satisfying parts of a facial. But, this is one step you should leave to the pros. If it’s not clean, you can get an infection if you get it only halfway out. If you are still adamant or the blackhead or whitehead is staring you in the face, gently slide over it with an extracting tool. If it doesn`t come out easily at first pass, then trust me. Leave it be.