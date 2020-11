ST. LOUIS – One of the longest-running organizations in St. Louis is Annie Malone Children and Family Services.

For 132 years, they’ve been supporting families in crisis and caring for abused and neglected children. The need for their services doesn’t stop during a pandemic. Annie Malone Children and Family Services CEO Sara Lahman told FOX 2/KPLR 11’s Randi Naughton about their giving campaign.

Click here to donate.