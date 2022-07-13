ST. LOUIS – A local mom continues her mission to make mental healthcare support available for all with a new location for the Gleam of Hope support group.

Sally Desu started her journey when her son started college. Her son developed symptoms of severe mental illness. Since then, Desu built a network of support that included clinicians, police officers, and other families. She discovered she also built the infrastructure to support others.

Gleam of Hope Support Group

Wednesday, July 13

6 – 8 p.m. CDT

New Awakening UMC

8000 Natural Bridge

St. Louis, MO 63121

https://gleamofhopecommunity.com/events