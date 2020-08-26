Glennon Children’s Hospital peers social skills programs give friendship tools to teens

ST. LOUIS – The Knights of Columbus Developmental Center at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital is now offering a telehealth option for teens who are wanting to participate in the peer program.

During the program, teens learn how to make and keep friends. They are taught social skills through didactic lessons and role-play demonstrations, and practice these skills during online socialization activities.

Emily Price, a Certified Telehealth Peers Instructor joined Fox 2 to discuss virtual options for both teens and parents.

For more information visit: www.cardinalglennon.Com/developmentalpediatrics