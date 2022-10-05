ST. LOUIS – Summer is over, but you can still glow this fall with help from makeup expert Tiphanie Shy of Shimmer by Shy.

Shy recommended a four-night skin-cycling program with exfoliation on night one, retinol on night two, and rest with moisturizers on nights three and four. She also recommended using a milder body wash and using a heavy moisturizer immediately after leaving the shower, while exfoliating your scalp and using a deep conditioner on your hair. Shy said a humidifier is also a must.

Most of all, she stressed the use of sunscreen. The fall and winter bring fewer sunny days. However, UV rays can still cause premature aging and skin cancer. Shy explained that sun protection can stretch your glow into next spring.

